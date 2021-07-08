Surfside condo collapse live updates: Businesses in trouble; your art can help heal

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble, but now do so only hoping to find bodies at the collapsed Champlain Towers South oceanfront condo tower in Surfside, the town immediately north of Miami Beach. The rest of the apartment building with 12 residential floors was demolished Sunday night.

People with loved ones at the condo, missing or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far on Thursday, July 8...

Surfside businesses rushed to help. But they need help themselves

Independent restaurants and stores surround familiar chain names (Publix, Starbucks, Flanigans) in Surfside’s two-block commercial area. And they rushed to help their neighbors in the wake of the June 24 tragedy.

But, “robust” described few Surfside businesses coming out of the pandemic. The secondary effects of the collapse — closed roads, damaged local psyche, 12 floors of residents who’ve lost everything — don’t help their health.

“There is no rule book for this, and I get it,” said Josh’s Deli owner Josh Marcus. “For some of us, we’ve watched our businesses disintegrate.”

Using art to help start the healing

The United Way of Miami-Dade has partnered with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald to bring artwork to Surfside survivors following the devastating condo collapse.

The program, HeARTs for Healing, invites you to upload a photo of your artwork via the Volunteer Miami portal website for “healing and hope.” The art is an effort to support survivors who have lost everything and grieving families who have learned the search for living victims is ending.

