Surfside collapse victim was a father of four who couldn’t wait to be a grandfather

Frankie Kleiman lived on the 7th floor of Champlain Towers South. Police said he was found on Monday evening.

When Frankie Kleiman’s high school friends saw the 55-year-old for the last time at a Fathers’ Day get-together on June 20, he couldn’t stop smiling. His eyes shone as he spoke about becoming a grandfather for the first time. His daughter, Arielle, was expecting a baby girl, and he would love his child’s child like his own.

Then, among friends celebrating fatherhood at the open-air pig roast, there was no shadow of the tragedy that would envelop Kleiman’s family only four days later.

Hours before the collapse came the family reunion. Frankie’s brother Jay had traveled to Miami from Puerto Rico to attend a friend’s funeral. He stayed with his mother, Nancy, in Unit 712. Frankie and his new wife, Ana Ortiz, and her son Luis Bermúdez, lived on the same floor.

Nancy Kress Levin with her two sons, Frankie Kleiman, left, and Jay Kleiman, right. The three are among the more than 150 missing persons following the collapse of the Surfside, Florida, condo tower. Facebook

All five disappeared when the 12-story condo tower collapsed last Thursday, leaving loved ones in Puerto Rico and Florida praying the family survived the fall and the debris. But on Monday, Frankie was found in the rubble, his wife and stepson discovered lifeless the day before. Nancy and Jay remain missing.

Frank Kleiman was born on June 18, 1966, the firstborn of Saul Kleiman and Nancy Kress Levin. A child of the Cuban diaspora, he was raised in Puerto Rico in a tight-knit and vibrant Jewish community.

Man with ‘an eternal smile’

He attended Saint John’s School, a beachfront school in San Juan, and became a beloved member of the Class of 1985. Classmates described him as a person who was so joyful, his happiness was infectious. At a class reunion about 15 years ago, he was nicknamed the “a man with an eternal smile.”

“He was a joy, an energy so positive,” said Bruno Rodríguez, one of his former classmates.

Like many Puerto Ricans, Frankie bounced between Florida and the island throughout his life. Frankie and his brother Jay moved to Miami in the 10th grade, when Nancy and Saul separated and his mother left the island.

But he remained a part of his Saint John’s school community, joining graduation activities like the “senior cruise” and attending class reunions over the last 35 years. For many high school classmates, like Alex Garcia, Frankie is a cornerstone of important milestones and fondest memories.

“Frankie was my best man. Frankie and I partied in Vegas. We have so much history together,” Garcia said. “It’s impossible to say that I was Frankie’s best friend, but Frankie is a best friend. He’s the guy that you can count on.”

Frankie Kleiman, pictured in a university yearbook. Facebook

Frankie moved back to Puerto Rico after graduating from Drexel University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. For over two decades, he worked in the family business, Almacenes Linda, and helped expand the operation into a major retail and clothing enterprise that owned multiple local chains.

Even when the venture was rocked by serious financial difficulties, friends said he was still the “happy-go-lucky” man who “never complained.”

He had four children with his ex-wife Jenny Levin: 29-year-old Joshua, 25-year-old twins Arielle and Joel, and 23-year-old Noah.

Frankie Kleiman with his daughter at a recent party Facebook

He often shared photographs of his kids on his social media. No moment was too big or small to record, whether it was an ice cream date or a university graduation. Sometimes, he posted old, grainy images of what he called the “wonder years’‘ — smiles in school uniform, tumbling pyramids of siblings, chocolate-covered grins.

“He adored his children. He was always there,” said René Fernández, a classmate from Saint John’s, who called his friend a “tremendous father.”

Fernández reconnected with Frankie at a 20-year-class reunion, where the close class spent a weekend at the crystalline shores of Puerto Rico’s southern beaches. Sometimes the two met three times a week for drinks and food around San Juan. Frankie and his brother Jay, devoted fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, watched football games at Fernández’s house.

Frankie Kleiman, in background, and Jay Kleiman, are brothers who went missing when Champlain Towers South collapsed early morning on June 24, 2021. Facebook

Frankie went back to South Florida at the beginning of 2015, joining his mother on the seventh floor of Champlain Towers South. He did not return to Surfside alone, moving into Unit 712 with Ana Ortiz, a single mom he had met through Garcia. The mutual friend joked Frankie had been a “lady killer” when they were schoolboys.

Frankie and Ana, who both had children from previous relationships, built a life together. The couple danced at Frankie’s daughter’s wedding and visited his youngest at college. They looked up at the Freedom Tower in New York City and stood 90 miles from Cuba at Key West, surrounded by blue ocean. They ate their way through South Florida, went to sports games, visited the theater.

Frankie became a “great” stepdad to Ana’s son, Luis, who had muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair, Garcia said. Weeks before the condo collapsed, the couple had married, he added.

Garcia last saw his friends at the Father’s Day party in Boca Raton, where a group of Puerto Ricans, many Saint John’s alumni, congregated for the lechonada. Frankie and Ana spent hours chatting and laughing with friends, sharing details about a postal office business they had recently set up together.

Annie Ortiz and Frankie Kleiman had recently married after years of marriage. Facebook

“New venture, new beginnings,” wrote Frankie about the enterprise.

The new beginnings Frankie had hoped for — cradling his soon-to-be born granddaughter, settling into married life, running a promising business — were halted when Champlain Towers South cracked and crumbled under a full moon.

But in death, Frankie continues to pull his communities together. His classmates, spread across Puerto Rico and the United States will reunite in Miami and San Juan to celebrate his joyous spirit.