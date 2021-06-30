Top prosecutors in Florida, Miami warn about gouging and fraud after Surfside collapse

The top prosecutors of Miami-Dade and Florida have illegal profiting on their minds after the Champlain Towers South collapse.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office issued a consumer alert about charity fraud scams while Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office said, “There have been complaints of possible price gouging at hotels.”

Fernandez Rundle announced the opening of the Price Gouging Hotline. Consumers can call 305-547-3300 or email Hotline@miamisao.com to report gouging. Photos and receipts along with the business name and address should be included with the complaint.

“Now that the governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use unprecedented events like the Surfside tragedy to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels.”

The combined influx of rescue workers, national and international media, friends and family of Champlain Towers South victims and Champlain Towers South or North residents who need somewhere else to sleep boosted the demand for hotel rooms near the Surfside tragedy. Media at the command center on Saturday shared tales of suspiciously high hotel prices in the area.

I have activated my Price Gouging Hotline this afternoon after hearing reports from law enforcement that area hotels may be price gouging. 305-547-3300. pic.twitter.com/Q4yBfz33nY — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) June 28, 2021

How to recognize charity fraud

Fraud has been a theme for Moody since her election in 2018.

“No doubt, people want to come to the aid of their fellow Floridians struck by this catastrophe, but please be cautious of bad actors trying to take advantage of generous donors,” Moody said in a statement.

Before giving to any charity in a disaster, Moody’s office suggests you go through these steps:

▪ Check with the Check-A-Charity part of the Florida Department of Agriculture website that the charity is properly registered with the state.

▪ Check the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance for complaints.

▪ Learn how the charity uses what it collects.

▪ Don’t give bank account information to unsolicited callers or emailers, even if they appear to be from a legitimate charity.

▪ Make sure the charity isn’t trying to fool you by using a name or logo similar to an established legitimate charity.

On Tuesday, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie reiterated what has been said after goods donations flooded Surfside — the best way to aid the crisis in Surfside from home is though a cash donation to designated government-approved sites.

At least one fraudulent donation website has come to the attention to officials, Guthrie said, and urged those inclined to contribute to direct their contributions to supportsurfside.org or neighborsforneighbors.org/surfsidefund.

Miami Herald writer Marie-Rose Sheinerman contributed to this report.