Condo collapse live updates: On Day 6, crews searching for 150 people in Surfside

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People who have loved ones at the condo, unaccounted for or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Two Miami-Dade public school students residing at Surfside condo are still missing

6:40 a.m.: Two Miami-Dade County public school students are among the 150 unaccounted for after the condo collapse.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Miami Herald that the school district has connected with 15 of the 17 students who lived in Champlain Towers South. Carvalho did not say which schools the missing children attend.

One school district employee, a registrar at Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 — the zoned public elementary school for Champlain Towers — also lived in the building and is safe.

Read the full story here.

Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed damage in garage

6:40 a.m.:

A commercial pool contractor indicated where he saw serious corrosion in the Champlain Towers South pool equipment room in a photo he took two days before the building collapsed. Courtesy

There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

“There was standing water all over the parking garage,” the contractor, who asked not to be named, told the Miami Herald. He noted cracking concrete and severely corroded rebar under the pool.

He also took photos, which he shared with the Herald.

The contractor visited the condo building last week to put together a bid for a cosmetic restoration of the pool, as well as to price out new pool equipment — a small piece of the multimillion-dollar restoration project that was just getting underway at the 40-year-old building.

While he has worked in the industry for decades and has “gone in some scary places,” he said he was struck by the lack of maintenance in the lower level.

Read the full story here.

Who are the people sifting through the rubble at the Surfside building collapse?

6:40 a.m.: The disaster in Surfside has drawn emergency crews from across Florida. The number of people on the ground is equal to what was deployed in the aftermath of Cat 5 Hurricane Michael, which devastated the Panhandle in 2018, officials said.

“What is different is that I can’t recall any time that we’ve deployed all eight teams in the history of Florida for one single catastrophic collapse,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said in a phone interview with the Miami Herald. The division is tasked with the state’s response to disasters like hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guthrie was referring to Florida’s eight Urban Search and Rescue task force teams, about 370 people, who are assisting in the search and rescue efforts in Surfside. They’re trained to work together and are specialized in a variety of disaster responses, including underwater rescues, trench rescues and rescues from structural collapses.

Read the full story here.

Key facts

6:40 a.m.: Here’s what to know Tuesday morning:

▪ The death toll is 11. All of the victims have been identified. The number of missing is 150. The Surfside building collapsed at 1:23 a.m. Thursday. The tower fell while residents slept. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ After days of pleading, families on Sunday were allowed to visit the ruins of the Champlain Tower South condo to grieve and pray for loved ones lost under tons of concrete and steel.

▪ The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a little-known sub-agency of the Department of Commerce, that investigated the fall of the Twin Towers after 9/11 are at Surfside. The agency is deciding if it will launch a full investigation into the catastrophe, and then whether to begin the painstaking process of determining what went wrong.

▪ It will likely be months or even years before engineers and other experts know exactly why a part of the Champlain Towers South came crashing down.