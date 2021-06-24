Building collapses on Collins Avenue and hundreds of Miami-Dade firefighters on scene

Fire Truck Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

A high-rise building partially collapsed Thursday morning on Collins Avenue in Surfside, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Dozens of rescue crews from the county and surrounding cities are on the scene.

The area around 88th Street and Collins Avenue has been shut down.

“Over 80 MDFR units ... are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement on Twitter.

The building is a block north of Miami Beach city limits. The town of Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, south of Bal Harbour. Condos and motels line Collins Avenue.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.