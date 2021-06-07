One Atlanta woman passed a gun to another in a car. Fatal mistake, Miami Beach cops say

Doctors say an Atlanta woman has “no expectancy of survival” after being accidentally shot in a car entering Miami Beach Sunday evening.

That’s according to the arrest report for Atlanta resident 24-year-old Taniyria Holt, booked for now on charges of culpable negligence that inflicts personal injury and improper exhibition of firearms.

The victim, whose name is redacted in the report, is on life support. Doctors are waiting for her family to come down from Georgia. If the woman dies, the charges against Holt likely will change.

When announcing the shooting and the shutdown of the Alton Road northbound ramp off the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway (Interstate 195) Sunday evening, Miami Beach police said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was self-inflicted.

But an arrest report released Monday says Holt waived her right to remain silent and admitted accidentally shooting her carmate.

She said the four women in the car were recording themselves on cellphones when Holt, in the front passenger seat, was handling a 9mm handgun owned by Ashley Burden, who was sitting directly behind Holt. Police say Holt described herself racking the gun, seeing a live round ejected.

“Thinking the firearm was free of live rounds, Ms. Holt said she went to pass the firearm over to (the victim, sitting behind the driver), but accidentally shot her,” the report said. “The cellular phone being utilized by (the victim) showed signs of the projectile struck (the victim) in the facial area, causing her injuries.”