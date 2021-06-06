Miami Beach

Part of Alton Road flyover shut down after police find woman in car with gunshot wound

Miami Beach police closed the northbound lanes of the Alton Road Flyover from the Julia Tuttle Causeway late Sunday after a woman with a gunshot wound was found in a vehicle.
Miami Beach police closed the northbound lanes of the Alton Road Flyover from the Julia Tuttle Causeway late Sunday after a woman with a gunshot wound was found in a vehicle. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach police closed the northbound lanes of the Alton Road flyover from the Julia Tuttle Causeway late Sunday after a woman with a gunshot wound was found inside a vehicle. All other eastbound and southbound traffic is open.

At around 8:14 p.m, Miami Beach officers and Miami Beach Fire Rescue located the unidentified woman inside a car along the northbound Alton Road ramp that connects to the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

“A female with an apparent gunshot wound has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “Preliminary information gathered indicates the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.”

No additional information was provided as of 11 p.m. Sunday.

Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. In 2019 she was a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service