Part of Alton Road flyover shut down after police find woman in car with gunshot wound

Miami Beach police closed the northbound lanes of the Alton Road Flyover from the Julia Tuttle Causeway late Sunday after a woman with a gunshot wound was found in a vehicle. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami Beach police closed the northbound lanes of the Alton Road flyover from the Julia Tuttle Causeway late Sunday after a woman with a gunshot wound was found inside a vehicle. All other eastbound and southbound traffic is open.

At around 8:14 p.m, Miami Beach officers and Miami Beach Fire Rescue located the unidentified woman inside a car along the northbound Alton Road ramp that connects to the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

“A female with an apparent gunshot wound has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “Preliminary information gathered indicates the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.”

No additional information was provided as of 11 p.m. Sunday.