Rapper DaBaby questioned by police after Memorial Day shooting in South Beach

Miami Beach Police said Tuesday they are interviewing rapper DaBaby as part of their investigation into a Memorial Day shooting that injured two people near a South Beach restaurant.

A police spokesman said DaBaby, 29, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is “one of the many individuals currently being interviewed” following the shooting at First Street and Ocean Drive near the Prime 112 steakhouse. No arrests have been made.

One victim remained in critical condition Tuesday while the other was released after being treated at a hospital. Their names were not released.

Monday’s shooting, which took place before midnight, caused police to temporarily shut down the MacArthur Causeway in both directions. Authorities also closed the 100 block of Ocean Drive to vehicles and pedestrians. Early Tuesday morning, police said they had detained “several possible subjects” and that “multiple witnesses are currently being interviewed as a part of the ongoing investigation.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported both patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit. One patient sustained a shoulder injury and the other a leg injury.

“Detectives are actively following several leads pertaining to last night’s shooting near [First] Street and Ocean Drive...” Miami Beach Police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez wrote in a press release. “At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.”

DaBaby was arrested in Miami on New Year’s Eve for allegedly punching a promoter in the face. Police said Kirk denied being involved in the incident, and he was later released from jail.

The South Beach shooting rounded off a violent Memorial Day weekend in Miami-Dade County. The shooting was the seventh known instance of gun violence in Miami-Dade since Thursday. Shootings across the county have killed four people and injured more than two dozen others. Early Sunday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, two people were killed and 21 others injured in a shooting outside a club following a rap album release concert.