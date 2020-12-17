Miami Beach will distribute $100 Publix gift cards to residents as COVID-19 aid

Low-income Miami Beach residents who need financial help due to COVID-19 can line up for a chance to receive a $100 Publix gift card from the city.

The city, which announced the program Thursday, is distributing 1,000 gift cards on Tuesday — first at 9 a.m. at Miami Beach Police headquarters (1100 Washington Ave.) and then at 3 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave.).

Recipients must live in Miami Beach and sign an affidavit stating that COVID-19 has hurt them economically and that earn less than 80% of the median income of $51,200 for a single person and $73,100 for a family of four. The full range of eligible income levels can be found at the Miami-Dade County website (www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/income-limits.page).

There is a limit of one card per household.

The cities of Miami, Hialeah and North Miami have similar programs for their residents.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami Beach purchased the gift cards from Publix because the supermarket chain operates four stores in the city, a Miami Beach spokeswoman said.

Interim City Manager Raul Aguila introduced the program during his first week as the city’s top administrator following the departure Friday of Jimmy Morales. Aguila said the city paid for the program using “contingency” funds, which he expects to be reimbursed as part of the federal CARES Act, and other funds earmarked for the city’s annual staff holiday party.

“We have money that we allocate annually for a holiday party,” he said. “Obviously this year, we’re not having a holiday party.”

Aguila, speaking during a webinar Thursday, said there remains a need for assistance during the pandemic. Commissioner David Richardson has helped organize weekly food distributions over the last several months. On Thursday, Commissioner Michael Góngora helped pass out to-go meals and cleaning supplies to residents.

“We’re still having food drives regularly,” he said. “We’re cognizant of the fact that we need to do everything we can do.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

City of Miami residents lined up to receive a free $250 Publix gift card on Tuesday, December 01, 2020. The gift cards are part of a program, funded by CARES Act dollars, to help families buy groceries during the holidays as they struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first of five distribution events planned by the city during December. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com