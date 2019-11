What’s open and closed on Veterans Day? Here’s your list

Monday is Veterans Day. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade courts: Closed.

Broward courts: Closed

Miami-Dade public schools: Closed.

Broward public schools: Closed.

Post offices: Closed.

Stock markets: Closed.

Banks: Most are closed. Check with your bank for schedule.

Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.

Broward libraries: Closed.

Tri-Rail: Regular weekday schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule.

Miami-Dade garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Broward garbage collection: Normal schedule.

Grocery stores: Open.

Malls: Open.