Boat washes ashore along Miami Beach with 13 passengers aboard

Daniel Golik/Courtesy to the Miami Herald

While rip currents threatened to pull swimmers away from shore, a large boat carrying 13 passengers strayed from the open seas Saturday night and wound up marooned along Miami Beach.

No injuries were reported, but the owner of the boat may feel a sting in their wallet when the towing bill comes. A Miami Beach spokeswoman said the owner will be charged for towing the boat away.

“It’s very expensive to get it towed out,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Vincent Canosa said.





The boat remained marooned near the Eden Roc Miami Beach on Sunday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what led the boat to stray toward the shore.