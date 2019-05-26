Five rescued from rip currents in Miami Beach, National Weather Service says

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Emergency personnel made five water rescues on Sunday due to dangerous conditions caused by rip currents along Miami Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“5 water rescues already today at #MiamiBeach,” the NWS posted on Twitter about 2:15 p.m. “Dangerous rip currents are occurring! Please stay safe and follow the directions of lifeguards and Ocean Rescue officials.

Hordes of visitors enjoying sunny weather and a long Memorial Day weekend clogged Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive Saturday and Sunday, as thousands of onlookers enjoyed the military-themed Air & Sea Show and imbibed alcoholic beverages to beat the heat.

Forecasters warned tourists and residents earlier this week about the high risk of rip currents along the beaches of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. A rip current risk remains in effect through Monday, according to the weather service, and there will be an “elevated risk of rip currents at the Atlantic beaches for most of the week.”

A Miami Beach spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

The warnings are not limited to Florida.

A man in North Carolina died Saturday after he and his wife became caught in a rip current off the Outer Banks, according to North Carolina news station WSOC-TV.