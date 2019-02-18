Fugitive crashed at Publix, was caught at an animal hospital by a dog bite to the butt

The wee hours chase and capture of a U.S. Marshals’ fugitive, according to Miami Beach police, involved Lincoln Road, a Publix, an animal hospital and a dog bite.
While some would call that a low key holiday weekend night in South Beach, it ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Derrick Markell Robinson. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robinson was wanted for aggravated assault on a non-family member, malicious shooting of a victim severely and marijuana possession.
In addition to Robinson’s warrant from Virginia, he’s held in Miami-Dade County jail on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, resisting an officer without violence and three counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine).
According to the arrest affidavit, an officer on his way to Miami Beach police headquarters around 9:40 p.m. saw a silver four-door Honda Civic heading north through the Meridian Avenue and 10th Street intersection. It had Virginia license plate No. 47327 and matched the alert sent out by the U.S. Marshals for Robinson.
Upon running the plates, the affidavit said, cops found this wasn’t the car for that license plate. They tried to stop the Honda at Meridian and 15th Street, before getting within a block of Lincoln Road,. where the many pedestrians bring erratic respect for a car’s weight, speed, right-of-way and possible recklessness.
Robinson didn’t stop. He got north to Dade Boulevard, then swung west. The affidavit put his speed at over 60 mph until he crashed into the southwest entrance of the Publix at 1045 Dade Blvd.
Robinson ran north, dropping a bag of meth in the process, the affidavit claimed. When an officer spotted Robinson at the Walgreens at 1845 Alton Rd., Robinson sprinted across the street, through the Texaco station and over the wall to the South Beach Finest Car Wash, 1229 18th St.
Police pursuers lost sight of Robinson until they spotted him on the land of the VCA Alton Road Animal Hospital. A request that Robinson surrender brought refusal.
“City of Miami K-9 Officer D. Martinez released his partner and Robinson was taken into custody,” the affidavit reads. “”Robinson sustained a minor puncture wound to his buttocks caused by Officer Martinez’s partner.”
Cops claim they found a digital scale, a gun, $100 cash cocaine and two tablets of oxycodone in Robinson’s crashed car.
Robinson has past convictions for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.
