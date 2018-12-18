A car theft from a South Beach car wash ends in a shooting and a power outage, cops say

A Tuesday morning car wash ended in a shooting and a car crash that sent a suspect to the hospital, Miami Beach police said.
The crash also caused power to be cut to South Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood, Beach police said.
This all occurred half a block west of Alton Road, on 18th Street between Alton and West Avenue. At the intersection of 18th and West are The Fresh Market on the northwest corner, an Office Depot on the southeast corner, and Soul Tavern restaurant on the northeast corner. Between Soul Tavern and the newly built Michael’s on Alton Road is South Beach Finest Car Wash.
“It’s believed the Mercedes was being detailed and someone got in the truck and drove off,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “The owner sees what’s happening and discharges his firearm.”
The would-be thief crashed the Mercedes SUV into the side of the Office Depot across 18th Street from the car wash and took out an FPL power pole in the process.
Miami Beach police said via Twitter that one male suspect was headed for Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and “FPL has assisted police with shutting off power to the area, for everyone’s safety.”
