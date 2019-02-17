Fugitive considered ‘armed and dangerous’ fled from officers in Miami Beach, police say

Miami Beach police were asking people to avoid the area of Alton Road near Dade Boulevard Sunday night, as officers searched for a wanted fugitive who is considered “armed and dangerous.”
According to Miami Beach police, the unidentified fugitive is wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service and managed to get away from officers.
Late into the night, officers searched the surrounding area looking for the man who is wanted for murder, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
No other information was immediately available.
