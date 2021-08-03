Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Little Havana - Flagami

Another Little Havana or Shenandoah senior citizen missing, third in the last four days

Andre Ladouceur
Andre Ladouceur Miami Police Department

For the third time since Saturday, Miami police have issued a plea for help in finding a senior citizen who lives in an area near Little Havana or the Shenandoah neighborhood.

Late Tuesday morning’s alert concerned Andre Ladouceur, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound man who lives in the 1000 block of Southwest Fourth Street. The 78-year-old was last seen Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. wearing a light-colored button down shirt, beige vest and dark pants.

Anyone who knows anything about Ladouceur’s whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Miami police are still looking for Juan Nuñez-Lugo, who has been missing from the Sweetest Home assisted living facility on Northwest 26th Avenue since Saturday morning.

Read Next
The 44 Percent

A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before the Ladouceur alert Tuesday, Miami cops sought the public’s assistance in finding Yolanda Miyares. The Southwest 13th Street resident was located by Tuesday afternoon.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service