Another Little Havana or Shenandoah senior citizen missing, third in the last four days

Andre Ladouceur Miami Police Department

For the third time since Saturday, Miami police have issued a plea for help in finding a senior citizen who lives in an area near Little Havana or the Shenandoah neighborhood.

Late Tuesday morning’s alert concerned Andre Ladouceur, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound man who lives in the 1000 block of Southwest Fourth Street. The 78-year-old was last seen Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. wearing a light-colored button down shirt, beige vest and dark pants.

Anyone who knows anything about Ladouceur’s whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Miami police are still looking for Juan Nuñez-Lugo, who has been missing from the Sweetest Home assisted living facility on Northwest 26th Avenue since Saturday morning.

Before the Ladouceur alert Tuesday, Miami cops sought the public’s assistance in finding Yolanda Miyares. The Southwest 13th Street resident was located by Tuesday afternoon.