A missing Miami woman suffers from PTSD and hallucinations. Cops want help finding her

Yolanda Miyares, a 64-year-old resident of Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood, deals with PTSD and hallucinations. And she’s been missing since 9:30 Sunday night.

Miami police want the public’s help finding her.

Miyares is about five-foot-two and 180 pounds, and has blond hair. She was last seen wearing a dress. She lives in the 1900 block of Southwest 13th Street.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

The 44 Percent A weekly newsletter exploring Miami's Black culture and communities. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.