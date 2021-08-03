Little Havana - Flagami
A missing Miami woman suffers from PTSD and hallucinations. Cops want help finding her
Yolanda Miyares, a 64-year-old resident of Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood, deals with PTSD and hallucinations. And she’s been missing since 9:30 Sunday night.
Miami police want the public’s help finding her.
Miyares is about five-foot-two and 180 pounds, and has blond hair. She was last seen wearing a dress. She lives in the 1900 block of Southwest 13th Street.
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
