An 82-year-old Miami man is missing from an assisted living facility. Police want help

The last time anyone saw Juan Nuñez-Lugo, an 82-year-old who lives at a Little Havana assisted living facility, he wore a yellow shirt and black pants on his 5-foot-8, 130-pound frame.

That was Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon, Miami police asked for the public’s help finding Nuñez-Lugo.

He lives at Sweetest Home, 480 NW 26th Ave., an ALF with an license that’s “in review,” according to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Anyone who knows anything about Nuñez-Lugo’s whereabouts should call Miami police’s special victims unity at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.