Key Biscayne requiring masks in government buildings, citing uptick in COVID numbers

Citing the steep rise in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey announced Sunday that the village will require masks in all government facilities, making the tony island one of the first municipalities in Miami-Dade County to do so since restrictions lifted following the rollout of the vaccine.

Village Manager Steve Williamson came up with the idea and authorized the order Sunday afternoon, Davey said. The order went into effect Monday.

“Not what we wanted, but it is the prudent course of action,” the mayor tweeted. “If you haven’t already, please get vaccinated.”

The main areas affected by the mandate are Key Biscayne Village Hall and the island’s community center.

The mandate follows Miami-Dade County’s announcement last week that masks would be required at all county facilities. It also defies a new state law that limits emergency orders to seven days without a vote by local city or county commission, and gives Gov. Ron DeSantis veto power over orders deemed too restrictive of individual rights.

Key Biscayne council members did not vote on the emergency order, but Davey said if they must he will call a vote.

Davey said in a Sunday night interview that Williamson “has been very measured in his response and I appreciate it.”

“We are seeing numbers that are just ridiculous across Florida. People are coming in, we are still seeing an influx of people,” he said.

Florida leads the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19. Current hospitalizations neared 10,000 Saturday, according to the most recent data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Davey said he is urging businesses to reinstate mask mandates, too. He noted a recent visit to the Winn-Dixie grocery store on the Key, where he saw a mix of masked and unmasked patrons.

“We just have to be careful. It’s just so frustrating,” he said.

Davey is particularly concerned about the number of children on Key Biscayne under 12 years old, who are too young to receive a vaccine. His 11-year-old daughter is about to start school at MAST Academy on Virginia Key, and he fears the younger population will be put at risk.

“I don’t want my daughter or anyone else’s child to be hospitalized because we didn’t do our part,” he said.

Davey, a former Republican who changed his party affiliation to Democrat in 2019, called Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the recent uptick in cases “absurd” and “abhorrent.”

“We are back to flattening the curve and slowing the spread. Our hospitals are being inundated with COVID cases, endangering people,” Davey tweeted Sunday night. “I implore anyone who hasn’t already done so to PLEASE GET VACCINATED.”