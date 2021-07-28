Miami-Dade mayor: COVID spike means time for vaccinated to wear masks indoors again

Facilities workers reinstall mask signs at Miami-Dade County’s Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, minutes after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered a return to masking rules at county facilities for the first time since May. dhanks@miamiherald.com

Faced with an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday mandated masks at all county facilities and urged businesses to require facial coverings indoors, too.

“The numbers are clear,” Levine Cava said at a press conference outside the county’s Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami. “We hope that businesses will do the right thing.”

While Levine Cava’s predecessor, Carlos Gimenez, imposed detailed operational rules and restrictions for businesses during the 2020 COVID spikes, those executive powers were blocked last fall by Gov. Ron DeSantis and then by the Florida Legislature earlier this year. The new state law bars emergency orders that restrict business operations.

Levine Cava used her power as the county’s top administrator to reimpose mask rules on libraries, recreational centers, county-owned entertainment venues and offices, rules that apply to employees and visitors. Federal restrictions already require masks at transportation centers, including transit stations and airports.

The announcement reverses Levine Cava’s May 13 directive that lifted mask rules in county facilities, a loosening that came hours after the CDC declared vaccinated people could feel secure going about their days without wearing masks. The CDC pulled back that guidance on Tuesday as the United States deals with its first COVID surge since vaccinations became widely available in the spring, a spread that has seen coronavirus cases spike in Miami-Dade as well.

About one out of every 10 COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, according to the latest statistics from the mayor’s office, up from a positivity rate of less than 3% in the middle of June. Jackson Health System, the county’s public hospital, reported 209 patients with COVID-19 this week. That’s more than triple what the hospital saw at the start of the month.

Other local leaders joined Levine Cava in urging Miami-Dade residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and laid at least part of the current crisis at the feet of the unvaccinated.

“It’s a little frustrating to be sitting here a year later,” said Carlos Hernández, the mayor of Hialeah. “It is sad when I see the tourist buses stop in Hialeah to get the vaccine, yet some...for whatever reason — religious beliefs, political beliefs, misinformation, whatever it is — have chosen not to get vaccinated.”

Miami-Dade has the highest vaccination rate in Florida, according to state statistics, with about 72% of residents 12 and over vaccinated. It still reported more than 11,000 new COVID cases last week, the highest in Florida.

Last year also saw a summer spike of COVID cases, with wider community spread since vaccines had not yet been developed. The national spike in COVID cases follows the spread of mutated versions of the virus, with the Delta variant now driving infections.

Vaccines reduce the risk of infection, and also drastically lower the chances of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. Of the 209 Jackson patients with COVID, the hospital said 89.5% are unvaccinated.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, the county commission’s chairman, announced earlier this month he contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated in the spring. “I just finished going through the Delta variant,” he told reporters Wednesday. “If I hadn’t gotten the shot and still got the variant, who knows what could have happened.”

While Florida law restricts emergency orders impacting business operations, Levine Cava said she was planning to revive an old order mandating daily hospital reports. That order was canceled May 28 as COVID cases were in retreat, ending a key metric for countywide spread. Miami-Dade relies on Florida’s Health Department for COVID statistics on cases and positivity rate, but those are only released weekly.

Levine Cava said she’s signed the new order requiring hospitals to resume daily reports on patients with COVID, COVID admissions in critical-care wards, and the availability of ventilators.

At the Levine Cava press conference, speakers included a restaurant owner who recently resumed mask requirements at her Italian bistro. Macchialina owner Jacqueline Pirolo urged people to get vaccinated and start wearing masks inside again to reverse the current spread.

“Miami: Let’s all come together and make this a priority,” she said. “As an industry, we cannot afford another closure.“