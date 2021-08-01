Sunday COVID-19 update for Florida: almost 10,000 current hospitalizations

Current hospitalizations, one of the most indicative statistics of a pandemic’s wax and wane, neared 10,000 Saturday in Florida, according to the most recent data reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC numbers said 9,683 adults and 114 children, a total of 9,797 people in Florida hospitals, are confirmed to have COVID-19. Including those men, women, boys and girls suspected to have COVID-19, the hospitalization total is 10,211.

Those are numbers that compare to a year ago, when the pandemic was starting to peak. A week ago, total hospitalizations in Florida sat at 7,391.

New case and death numbers weren’t reported Sunday by the CDC.

South Florida vaccinations and hospitalizations

The CDC rated the level of community transmission in each Florida county as “high.”

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 1,665,812 people, 61.3% of the total population, have completed their vaccination regimen. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 13.55%, a rise of 1.43%. New hospitalizations have risen 34.1%.

▪ In Broward County, 1,009,598 people, 51.7% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive test rate over the last seven days is 16.85%, a rise of 2.61%. New hospitalizations have risen 35.14%.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 756,065 people, 50.5% of the total population, have completed their vaccination regimen. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 19.53%, a rise of 4.08%. New hospitalizations have risen 29.38%.

▪ In Monroe County, 44,008 people, 59.3% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 18.04%, a rise of 5.77%. New hospitalizations have risen 66.67%.

Manatee County

Up in Manatee County, 187,359 people, 46.5% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 19.86%, a rise of 3.38%. New hospitalizations have risen 78.18%.