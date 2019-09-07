Two Key Biscayne beaches have been declared poop free. Two still have swim advisories

Both Crandon Sourth Beach and Crandon North Beach are still under no swimming advisories. Miami Herald file

The running list of poop-free beaches around Miami-Dade County is always changing. Two locations on Saturday were able to dump their no-swimming advisories and were given a clean bill of health by Tallahassee.

Advisories announced on Thursday for six beaches no longer apply to Cape Florida and Key Biscayne (Beach Club), the Florida Department of Health said. Virginia Key Beach was removed from the advisory list on Friday.

No-swim advisories remain in effect at Crandon North, Crandon South and the dog beach off the Rickenbacker Causeway, the state agency said. The state hands down the warnings when water samples don’t meet federal and state standards for enterococci, a bacteria that can be found in the intestinal track of humans and animals.

Samples at all but Key Biscayne (Beach Club) didn’t meet those standards, triggering the no-swim advisory. Crandon North and South have been the subject of advisories in recent months. The beaches were marked clean for about two weeks after their previous advisory was lifted Aug. 23.

The agency has monitored water quality at 16 sites in Miami-Dade since 2002.

Swimming in water with high levels of the enterococci can make you sick. The health department said the bacteria can come from animal and human sewage or storm water runoff.