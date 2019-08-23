We’re feces free! You can swim again at seven Miami area beaches as advisory is lifted

Why do they close beaches in Florida? The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Department of Environmental Protection frequently monitor water quality, and routinely collect algal bloom samples. When toxicity levels present a risk to human health, the state will issue advisories and may also post warning signs.

Just in time for this weekend’s expected wet weather: the Florida Department of Health has lifted swimming advisories for seven Miami-Dade beaches.

You may not want to go swimming with the forecast of thunderstorms owing to a likely tropical depression just east of the upper Florida Keys. But at least you know you could when the sun shines again at these beaches:

▪ Surfside at 93rd Street.

▪ North Shore at 73rd Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Collins Park at 21st Street.

▪ South Beach at Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive.

▪ Virginia Beach.

▪ Crandon North.

▪ Crandon South.

The health department lifted the advisories because waters at those beaches tested free of bacteria.

Six beaches in Florida’s Okaloosa County were also placed on advisories on Wednesday. Those advisories were not lifted in this release from the health department.