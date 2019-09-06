Six Miami-Dade beaches have high poop levels. Check before you swim this weekend

Six Miami-Dade beaches are under advisory for high poop levels including Dog Beach Rickenbacker Causeway. Miami Herald File

The good news: Forecasters say there should be a lot of sun this weekend making for perfect beach days.

The bad news: Six popular South Florida beaches are under a no swim advisory because of high poop levels.

Many people are probably thinking: “That sounds familiar.”

Especially for Crandon North, Crandon South and Virginia Beach, where in recent months there have been several advisories issued. An advisory for those three was just lifted Aug. 23.

The other three beaches under this weeks advisory: Dog Beach Rickenbacker Causeway; Cape Florida and Key Biscayne (Beach Club,) which was not quite over the recommended level, but very it was close.

According to a Florida Department of Health news release, water samples at all but Key Biscayne (Beach Club) didn’t meet federal and state standards for enterococci, a bacteria that normally inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals.

Swimming in water with high levels of the bacteria can cause disease, infections or illness.

Since 2002, Florida’s Health Department has monitored water quality at 16 sites in Miami-Dade.

While its not clear what is causing the high poop levels, the health department says it can come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

For more information visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program at http://www.flhealth.gov and select Beach Water Quality, from the Environmental Health topics list.