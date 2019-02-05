Key Biscayne

Department of Health lifts swimming advisory for Crandon North beach

By David J. Neal

February 05, 2019 03:44 PM

The water’s fine again at Crandon North Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health-Miami-Dade.
The water’s fine again at Crandon North Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health-Miami-Dade.
The water’s fine again at Crandon North Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health-Miami-Dade.

Two days of clean enough microbial water quality testing allowed the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade to lift the swimming advisory issued Friday for Key Biscayne’s Crandon North beach.

This swimming advisory was unrelated to the one issued Monday for beaches in Northeast Miami-Dade after 720,000 gallons of wastewater burped into waters around Sunny Isles and North Miami Beach.

Read Next

environment

Health alert: Don’t swim or fish where 720,000 gallons of sewage were dumped into waters

Read Next

key-biscayne

One swimming advisory remains at a South Florida beach. That’s progress

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  