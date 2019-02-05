Department of Health lifts swimming advisory for Crandon North beach

Two days of clean enough microbial water quality testing allowed the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade to lift the swimming advisory issued Friday for Key Biscayne’s Crandon North beach.
This swimming advisory was unrelated to the one issued Monday for beaches in Northeast Miami-Dade after 720,000 gallons of wastewater burped into waters around Sunny Isles and North Miami Beach.
