There’s another swimming advisory at three South Florida beaches

The beaches of Crandon Park South, Crandon North and Key Biscayne Beach Club were placed under a swimming advisory after failing to meet water quality standards, the health department announced Thursday.
Just when temperatures were beginning to inch up and make swimming a possibility this weekend.
Crandon Park South in the Key Biscayne area was closed for nearly two weeks in September and again earlier this month. Crandon North was closed three times in just over a month’s time last summer because of contaminated waters.
In what is sounding like a song played too often on pop radio, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has once again recommended that beach goers avoid swimming, this time at those three locations, because levels of the enterococci bacteria that can cause intestinal issues in people were too high.
“The sampling sites are selected based on the frequency and intensity of recreational water use and the proximity to pollution sources,” the health department said, without specifying what “pollution sources” keep plaguing South Florida beaches and leading to such frequent advisories.
The advisory will be lifted when water samples come back clean.
For more information, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
