Health alert: Don’t swim or fish where 720,000 gallons of sewage dumped into waters

A pump station malfunction led to a massive release of wastewater, prompting the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to announce a “precautionary advisory” against recreational water usage for part of Northeast Miami-Dade.
The advisory recommends no swimming, fishing or boating in the area bounded by Northeast 163rd Street to the north; the Intracoastal Waterway to the East; Haulover Inlet, including Haulover Beach to the south; and mainland Miami-Dade to the west. Also, the advisory covers beaches in Bal Harbour, south of Haulover, and Oleta River State Park.
The 720,000 gallons of wastewater were released into a storm drain that led to waterways after what the county agency said was “a mechanical failure at a pump station, 350 Sunny Isles Blvd.
Before the advisory is lifted, the water will have to be clean enough for two consecutive days, as tested by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.
