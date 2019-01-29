Weather promises warming trend after big chill. But don’t ditch the sweaters

Just a few more days of wintery weather, South Florida. (For now, anyway.)
We can get through the big chill we’ve shivered through since Saturday. And, no, lows in the 40s in South Florida is nothing compared to lows in the minus-40s as some places like Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, Des Moines and Milwaukee have seen thanks to a Polar Vortex.
That weather system led to the coldest arctic air in the Midwest in at least two decades.
But we Floridians didn’t sign up for this — so goes the complaining we’re seeing on Facebook the last few days.
The upshot is that there is a warming trend on the way. The low Tuesday night in South Florida will be about 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
By Wednesday, the low inches up five degrees to 62 and, with rain chances not topping 30 percent until Friday night and the weekend, highs are expected to hit 75 degrees.
After possible rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, the next work week should see temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward range from 67 to 76 degrees.
This week’s bout with arctic air, however, led to fires in Broward County.
A faulty heater may have caused a fire at a second-floor Coral Springs apartment at 8011 NW 35th Court, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. No one was injured but about 25 residents at surrounding units were evacuated after the blaze broke out after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
And firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Big City Tavern in downtown Fort Lauderdale that started in a heating duct on Tuesday. Damage was confined to the duct, the Sun Sentinel reported.
