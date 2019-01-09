Two South Florida beaches have too much poop in the water, health department says

After several months of being poop-free, it’s a new year at South Florida beaches and so more, well, you know.
The beaches of Crandon Park South and North Shore are once again under a swimming advisory after failing to meet water quality standards, the health department announced Wednesday.
Crandon Park South in the Key Biscayne area was closed for nearly two weeks in September and North Shore — 73rd Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach — was closed for about a week for having high levels of bacteria.
And so, once again, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade has recommended that beach goers avoid swimming at those two locations because levels of the enterococci bacteria that can cause intestinal issues in people were too high.
“The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage,” the health department said. The advisory will be lifted when water samples come back clean.
For more information, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
