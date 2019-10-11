Hialeah

Police responding to reports of a shooting at Hialeah apartment complex

Police are investigating a reported shooting inside a Hialeah apartment complex.

Video taken by local news stations shows police tape surrounding the complex near West 24th Avenue Friday morning.

The call came in as a shooting shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Hialeah Police Department.

A shirtless man was taken into custody, according to NBC6.

Madeleine Wright, a Local 10 reporter, tweeted that a tenant saw a woman being rushed away in an ambulance.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
Real Time/Breaking News Reporter. There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and I cover it. Graduated with honors from Florida International University. Find me on Twitter @TweetMichelleM
  Comments  