Hialeah
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Hialeah apartment complex
Police are investigating a reported shooting inside a Hialeah apartment complex.
Video taken by local news stations shows police tape surrounding the complex near West 24th Avenue Friday morning.
The call came in as a shooting shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Hialeah Police Department.
A shirtless man was taken into custody, according to NBC6.
Madeleine Wright, a Local 10 reporter, tweeted that a tenant saw a woman being rushed away in an ambulance.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
