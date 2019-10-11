Police responding to reports of a shooting at Hialeah apartment complex

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are investigating a reported shooting inside a Hialeah apartment complex.

Video taken by local news stations shows police tape surrounding the complex near West 24th Avenue Friday morning.

The call came in as a shooting shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Hialeah Police Department.

A shirtless man was taken into custody, according to NBC6.

Madeleine Wright, a Local 10 reporter, tweeted that a tenant saw a woman being rushed away in an ambulance.

Hialeah police have an apartment complex on W. 24th Ave., Villas Del Paraíso, blocked off with yellow crime scene tape. A tenant says she heard two gunshots this morning and saw a woman being rushed away in an ambulance. #breaking pic.twitter.com/dycOqf83QS — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) October 11, 2019

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.