3 officers injured after shoot-out in South Florida neighborhood
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
Three police officers were injured after a shoot-out in a South Florida neighborhood.
The officers were responding to reports of gunfire at a home along Southwest 80th Avenue and 89th Terrace late Tuesday night when they were “ambushed,” according to Juan Perez, director of Miami-Dade Police.
The three officers found shell casings in the home’s back yard and were confronted by the suspect when they tried to enter the home, WSVN reports.
The man, who is in his 30s, exchanged gunfire with police before barricading himself in a room, according to NBC6.
He eventually surrendered. The officers were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries.
“So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night,” Perez tweeted Wednesday morning.
