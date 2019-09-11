3 officers injured after shoot-out in South Florida neighborhood

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Three police officers were injured after a shoot-out in a South Florida neighborhood.

The officers were responding to reports of gunfire at a home along Southwest 80th Avenue and 89th Terrace late Tuesday night when they were “ambushed,” according to Juan Perez, director of Miami-Dade Police.

So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night. The brave officers responded to calls of gunfire & were ambushed as they approached a home. After an exchange of gunfire & negotiations, perp was taken into custody. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) September 11, 2019

The three officers found shell casings in the home’s back yard and were confronted by the suspect when they tried to enter the home, WSVN reports.

The man, who is in his 30s, exchanged gunfire with police before barricading himself in a room, according to NBC6.

He eventually surrendered. The officers were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries.

