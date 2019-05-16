Could Ultra return to South Beach? City to discuss while Homestead talks continue

Tens of thousands leave Ultra and walk miles across Rickenbacker in Miami Tens of thousands of festival goers make their way out of the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tens of thousands of festival goers make their way out of the 2019 Ultra Music Festival in Virginia Key, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

One Miami Beach commissioner wants to talk about inviting Ultra Music Festival back to where the 21-year-old electronic dance music event started in South Beach.

Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola has requested a discussion at next week’s City Commission meeting on the possibility of attracting the three-day event, which recently notified the city of Miami it was leaving after two decades on the city’s downtown waterfront and one year on Virginia Key. Ultra announced it would voluntarily terminate its licensing agreement with Miami last week.

In a memo, Arriola poses Ultra as an alternative to the spring break crowds that have increasingly aggravated South Beach residents in recent years. Beach commissioners and residents complained about spring break’s party atmosphere getting out of control this year. Arriola said Ultra might be a way to bring a calmer atmosphere while still filling hotels and restaurant tables.

“Inviting an established, well-organized event like Ultra for Spring Break 2020 will put heads in beds and serve as the counter-programming mechanism against the unorganized chaos that was Spring Break 2019 on Miami Beach,” he wrote.

Arriola wants to consider asking City Manager Jimmy Morales to explore the feasibility of hosting Ultra at Lummus Park. The work would include studying public safety, transportation and noise issues.

Ultra organizers are also in talks with the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Homestead’s City Council is expected to discuss the matter at a special meeting next week.