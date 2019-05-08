After Virginia Key, Ultra is not returning to Miami next year. Next: Homestead?

Lessons learned at Ultra Music Festival Ray Martinez, chief of security and spokesman for Ultra Music Festival, gave a wrap-up and took questions regarding the three-day Ultra Music Festival during the event's press conference near Hobie Beach in Miami, Florida on Monday, April 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ray Martinez, chief of security and spokesman for Ultra Music Festival, gave a wrap-up and took questions regarding the three-day Ultra Music Festival during the event's press conference near Hobie Beach in Miami, Florida on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Ultra Music Festival will not return to the city of Miami next year, the Miami Herald has learned.





The electronic music festival might move to Homestead, according to sources familiar with those discussions.

Ultra confirmed its departure in a letter delivered to the city Wednesday afternoon. Organizers are backing out of an agreement that allowed them to stage their most recent event on Virginia Key, a controversial move spurred by commissioners who kicked the festival out of Bayfront Park in September.

Ultra’s letter landed at City Hall with a big thud, catching administrators and politicians off guard a day before the commission was supposed to vote on whether the city would revoke a year-to-year licensing agreement with Ultra for Virginia Key. The vote was hotly anticipated after a rough debut on the island, where logistical problems plagued the event’s opening night and the volume of the music aggravated residents on mainland Miami.

Under the contract, either Ultra or the city could revoke the agreement within 60 days of the festival’s closing each year. On Wednesday, Ultra organizers made the call: They’re out.

Their next stop might be Homestead. City Manager George Gretsas told the Herald he was made aware of conversations between Ultra and the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It is our expectation that at some point, they will formally submit a proposal,” Gretsas said.