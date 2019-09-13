Aventura - Sunny Isles

Major South Florida causeway closed until further notice following a water main break

The William Lehman Causeway in Aventura has shut down in all directions following a water main break, according to Aventura Police.
The William Lehman Causeway in Northeast Miami-Dade has been shut down in both directions following a water main break, according to Aventura police.

Police closed the causeway around 10 p.m. Thursday and say it will remain closed “in an abundance of caution” until the break is fixed. Crews are working to repair the break.

Aventura officers got a call that a vehicle hit a pothole on the causeway. But it turned out to be more serious than that.

“The integrity of the road was actually collapsing,” Aventura police spokesman Hans Maestre told reporters at the scene.

The causeway connects U.S. 1 just south of the Aventura Mall to A1A in Sunny Isles Beach.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. Those include Hallandale Beach Boulevard to the north and the Sunny Isles causeway at 163rd Street to the south.

