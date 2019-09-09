Check your route, drivers. A major Fort Lauderdale bridge is closing for a month

The Andrews Avenue Drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale has closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for a month of renovations. City of Fort Lauderdale Instagram

South Florida, get ready for another traffic headache.

The Andrews Avenue Drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale has closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for a month of renovations.

The bridge’s complete closure comes about two months later than its original plan of July 8 to Aug. 6, according to the Sun Sentinel. One southbound and northbound lane on the bridge has already been closed since May 30.

The closures are part of a $8.8 million rehabilitation project to make the 38-year-old bridge, which spans the New River between Las Olas Boulevard and South Fifth Street, “storm resistant, more reliable and quieter,” according to Broward County’s Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 8. The two lanes that have been closed since May 30 will reopen in March 2020, when the project is expected to be completed.

Drivers are asked to use the Southeast Third Avenue Drawbridge as an alternative. The closure should have a minimal impact on boaters, according to the department’s website.

Starting Monday, the Andrews Avenue Drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until Oct. 8. Drivers are asked to use the Southeast Third Avenue Drawbridge as an alternative. Broward County's Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division

SHARE COPY LINK A small helicopter made an emergency landing during rush hour on a downtown street in Fort Lauderdale on January 24, according to officials cited in local reports. No injuries were reported despite the tail section of the Schweizer 269C-1 helicopt