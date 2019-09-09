Broward County
Check your route, drivers. A major Fort Lauderdale bridge is closing for a month
South Florida, get ready for another traffic headache.
The Andrews Avenue Drawbridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale has closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for a month of renovations.
The bridge’s complete closure comes about two months later than its original plan of July 8 to Aug. 6, according to the Sun Sentinel. One southbound and northbound lane on the bridge has already been closed since May 30.
The closures are part of a $8.8 million rehabilitation project to make the 38-year-old bridge, which spans the New River between Las Olas Boulevard and South Fifth Street, “storm resistant, more reliable and quieter,” according to Broward County’s Highway and Bridge Maintenance Division.
The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 8. The two lanes that have been closed since May 30 will reopen in March 2020, when the project is expected to be completed.
Drivers are asked to use the Southeast Third Avenue Drawbridge as an alternative. The closure should have a minimal impact on boaters, according to the department’s website.
Comments