Miami-Dade County

A Miami-Dade man has been missing for almost 7 months. Police want the public’s help

Though Miami-Dade police say 32-year-old Junior Jean-Baptiste might have been seen Saturday in North Miami-Dade, he’s still as missing as he has been since Feb. 26.

Police reached out to the public for help finding him.

Jean-Baptiste lived in the 1000 block of Northwest 114th Street. Tips to police say he might’ve been in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue Saturday. He stands five-foot-seven, weighs about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing no shirt, gray pants and red shoes.

Anyone who knows anything about Jean-Baptiste’s whereabouts can call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing person’s squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

