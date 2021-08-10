Need to visit a Miami courthouse? COVID has led to changes, so here’s what to expect

Miami-Dade County courthouses have had to make some changes. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami-Dade County courthouses have had to make changes to accommodate an emergency shutdown of the historic downtown courthouse for repairs. The courts also have a mask mandate again because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Both issues may affect your next court visit. Here’s a guide:

Are the courts open?

Facilities workers reinstall mask signs at Miami-Dade County’s Stephen P. Clark Center in downtown Miami on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, minutes after Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered a return to masking rules at county facilities for the first time since May. DOUGLAS HANKS dhanks@miamiherald.com

All of the courts are open for in-person services, except for 73 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The 1928 courthouse, which handles civil cases, was ordered closed for repairs in July after a building inspection found safety concerns. Employees are working remotely or have been transferred to other county courthouses.

Masks are required at all times while inside any Miami-Dade courthouse, regardless of your vaccination status. Anyone who does not have a mask will be given one. There aren’t any other COVID-19 related protocols in place right now. However, if someone who was recently inside a courthouse tests positive, the court system will do contact tracing and will then put out a notice.

To find hours of operations for each courthouse and to see the temporary work locations for some of the civil courthouse services, visit miami-dadeclerk.com/clerk/locations.page

Where are civil trials and hearings being held?

Trials and hearings are temporarily being held at the Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, 175 NW First Ave.; the Children’s Courthouse, 155 NW Third St.; and the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building (criminal courthouse), 1351 NW 12th St., according to the court system.

Speaking of virtual court, everyone has probably used Zoom at least once during the pandemic. But if you haven’t or need a refresher, all you need is a smartphone though a computer or laptop with a webcam would be best (and more comfortable).

You’ll be sent a link with instructions and then all you have to do is click the link and follow the prompts to enter Zoom court.

If you’re lucky (or unlucky depending on how you see it), virtual court should go smoothly and shouldn’t have anyone twerking, doing a strip tease or shaving their eyebrows.