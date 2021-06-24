Here’s how the condo collapse near Miami Beach will worsen rush hour traffic

A building, Champlain Towers, partially collapsed Thursday on Collins Avenue in Surfside, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescues are underway and injuries are reported. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Rush hour drivers who usually take Collins Avenue and Harding Avenue in Miami Beach near the 79th Street Causeway or the Broad Causeway should use alternate routes after Thursday morning’s building collapse in Surfside.

The collapse is at 8777 Collins Ave., the Champlain Towers South Condominium.

Detours and alternate routes

▪ Southbound Collins Avenue traffic is being sent west at 96th Street, where Bal Harbour turns into Surfside and southbound Collins turns into one-way Harding Avenue. That means more of a traffic slog on Kane Concourse in Bay Harbor Islands and the Broad Causeway, which ends at Northeast 123rd Street on the mainland.

▪ An alternate route might be to head up to Northeast 163rd Street and take that over to the mainland.

▪ As for northbound Collins Avenue, traffic is pointed west at 85th Street. That means a backup on Collins and Harding Avenue. That traffic joins the usual shuffle of cars heading down to 71st Street, where many turn for the 79th Street Causeway or on their way down to Interstate 195 (the Julia Tuttle Causeway).

▪ As an alternate route, if you’re on the mainland, stay there and use Biscayne Boulevard. If you’re coming out of Miami Beach and heading north, consider taking the Tuttle over to the mainland and heading north before cutting back over on the Broad Causeway.

