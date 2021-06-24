Here’s what we know about Champlain Towers South, the Surfside building that collapsed

Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave in Surfside partially collapsed June 24, 2021. To the left is a Google Streetview image to give you an idea of what the building looked like before the collapse. Screenshot of Google streetview. Photo of collapse from Miami Beach poliec

The search and rescue mission continues in Surfside on Thursday where a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed.

The building that partially collapsed is Champlain Towers South Condo.

Here’s what we know about the building:

Champlain Towers South was built in the 1980s and is on the oceanfront

The Champlain Towers South Condo at 8777 Collins Ave is 40 years old. It was completed in 1981 with more than 100 units.

The oceanside property is a block north of Miami Beach city limits. The town of Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, south of Bal Harbour. Condos and motels line Collins Avenue.

It also has two sister buildings, Champlain Towers North and Champlain Towers East.

Condos that were currently on sale started at $600,000

To live at Champlain Towers South Condo comes with a hefty price tag.

Condos recently for sale in the building were listed at $600,000 to $699,000, according to multiple real estate websites.

One three-bed two-bath unit on the ninth floor, about 1,748 square feet, sold on on June 17, 2021 for $710,000, according to Zillow.

A four-bed four-bath penthouse suite, about 4,500 square feet sold on May 11, 2021, for $2,880,000, according to Zillow. It had floor to ceiling windows, marble floors with an oversized wrap around balcony.

The amenities

The luxury condos are pegged by multiple real estate companies as offering spacious living areas, with master suites that have huge walk-in closets and elaborate master baths and oceanfront balconies.

Amenities listed included a barbecue area, gym, heated pool, hot tub, sauna, 24 hour concierge, valet and direct access to the beach. Other listings mentioned 24/7 security.

