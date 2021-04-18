Here’s why you should stay off the Florida Turnpike out of Miami-Dade this morning

Just south of the Hollywood Boulevard exit, only one lane was open on the Florida Turnpike’s northbound side as of 9:30 a.m. Florida Department of Transportation

Two Florida Turnpike northbound lanes remain closed before the exit at Hollywood Boulevard by a Sunday morning crash that had all lanes closed for almost a half hour.

Traffic has been backed up into Miami Gardens, past the exit for Hard Rock Stadium since around 8:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said there was a rollover crash and the driver was taken to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.