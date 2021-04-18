Formula One is coming to Miami Gardens beginning in 2022

Formula One racing is finally, officially coming to South Florida.

The open-wheel circuit announced Sunday that the Miami Grand Prix, beginning in 2022, will be a part of its yearly schedule — a major triumph for Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkel and their staff after years of setbacks.

The deal is for 10 years. A date for the 2022 race will be revealed in the future.

Sunday’s announcement was made possible by the Miami Gardens city council’s 5-2 vote approving a memorandum of understanding between the city and F1 designed to satisfy resident concerns regarding noise, pollution and traffic.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022,” Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula One, said in a statement. “The U.S. is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community.”

“We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport’s history.”

Added Garfinkel, who in addition to acting as Dolphins CEO is the managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix:

“The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula One racing is as big as it gets. We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula One and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami.”

“I want to thank Formula One and the Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade County elected officials for working to bring this hugely impactful event here for years to come.”

A 3.4-mile track will be built on and near Hard Rock Stadium property. It will have 19 corners, three straights and allow for an estimated top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour.

Miami Gardens becomes the 11th U.S. F1 location since the World Championship began in 1950. Ross and Garfinkel have for years been trying to facilitate a South Florida stop on the schedule, first unsuccessfully in downtown Miami before shifting their focus to Miami Gardens.

They were met with resistance by residents and some of their elected officials, but ended the impasse by agreeing to $5 million community benefit package in recent days.