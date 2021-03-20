After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, the driver of a black Kia sedan, crashed on the southbound side of I-95 somewhere between the Northwest 79th Street entrance and Northwest 62nd Street exit. She then walked over to the Northwest 71st Street overpass and jumped.

The woman’s name was not released.

This was Saturday morning’s second death on I-95 in Miami-Dade. A person was hit just after midnight, FHP said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.