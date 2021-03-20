Miami-Dade County

After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman, the driver of a black Kia sedan, crashed on the southbound side of I-95 somewhere between the Northwest 79th Street entrance and Northwest 62nd Street exit. She then walked over to the Northwest 71st Street overpass and jumped.

The woman’s name was not released.

This was Saturday morning’s second death on I-95 in Miami-Dade. A person was hit just after midnight, FHP said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service