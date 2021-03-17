Downtown Miami
Death investigation shuts down South Miami Bridge in both directions
Police have shut down the South Miami Bridge in both directions early Wednesday for a death investigation.
The bridge, which is in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue, connects downtown Miami to the Brickell area.
Detectives say they are investigating a man’s death. He may have fallen off the bridge, according to Miami police.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, such as the Second Avenue bridge or the Brickell bridge.
