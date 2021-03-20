A man was hit and killed while crossing Interstate 95 in North Miami, FHP says

A man walking across Interstate 95 in North Miami was struck and killed just in Saturday’s first minutes, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was crossing the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, right to left, from a driver’s perspective, FHP said. The driver of a silver Hyundai hit him around 12:05 a.m.

This happened four hours before a woman jumped to her death off an I-95 overpass about 54 blocks south.