Will you get mail on Presidents’ Day? What’s up with the garbage? What’s open and closed

Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management

Let’s be honest — a good chunk of you out there aren’t sure whether or not you’re supposed to go to work on Monday, which is Presidents’ Day in these United States of America.

So, if you’re not sure if you’re on or not, rest assured, the supermarkets, pharmacies and malls will be open. This isn’t Thanksgiving.

Now, as for the rest of South Florida life...

U.S. Postal Service

Nope. No mail, and don’t go to the branches for service.

Banks

Monday is a bank holiday.

Stock markets

New York Stock Exchange: Closed.

NASDAQ: Closed.

Mass Transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will be on a regular weekday schedule.

Broward: Modified weekday schedule.

Tri-Rail: Regular weekday schedule

Garbage

Miami: Pickup as usual.

Miami-Dade: Pickup as usual.

Fort Lauderdale: Pickup as usual.

Broward: Pickup as usual, but the landfill is closed.

All others, check with your municipality.

County Offices

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed.

Parks

Miami-Dade: Open.

Broward: All parks, nature center, natural areas open — except Boulevard Gardens Community Center, Carpenter House, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Deerfield Highlands Nature Preserve, Deerfield Island Park, Franklin Park, Lafayette Hart Park, Roosevelt Gardens Park and Tree Tops Park.