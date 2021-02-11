Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado tests positive for COVID

Raquel Regalado, the new Miami-Dade commissioner for District 7, takes the oath of office on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Administering the oath is her father, Tomás Regalado, the former mayor of Miami. Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Thursday morning.

The county said Regalado is “asymptomatic and in good health” and was tested Wednesday because one of her kids might have been exposed.

The announcement also said Regalado wore a cloth mask over an N95 mask while in the Miami-Dade County Commission offices and chamber for committee meetings Tuesday. Still, she and her staff will go into isolation for 10 days until cleared by testing.

Regalado is the latest among local politicians to test positive, a list that includes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Miami-Dade Mayor now U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez; state Rep. Marie Woodson and Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli.

