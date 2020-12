Yu Cheung Wong Miami Police Department

Miami resident Yu Cheung Wong is 89 years old, walks with a cane, suffers from memory loss and, according to police, was reported missing Thursday morning.

Miami police want help finding him.

Wong lives in the 600 block of Northeast 80th Street. He’s 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.