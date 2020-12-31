Miami Herald Logo
Miami police officer involved in shooting near Coral Gables

A Miami police officer was involved in a shooting near Coral Gables on the last day of 2020, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Southwest 38th Avenue and 29th Street, according to Miami police. The neighborhood is within the City of Miami near its border with Coral Gables. Helicopter video taken by local TV stations shows police cruisers blocking off an area of the neighborhood with crime tape.

Kenny Gomez, who says he lives three houses away, said the sound of gunfire — about five or six shots — woke him up around 9 a.m. Thursday. Other residents also heard five shots.

At least one person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, their condition unknown, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

