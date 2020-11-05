Miami-Dade County
A 12-year-old girl is missing. Miami police want the public’s help in finding her
Michaela Britton is 12 years old and was last seen at Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, a facility for “kids in crisis,” Wednesday night at 10:57.
Miami police want the public’s assistance in finding her.
Miami Bridge is at 2810 NW South River Dr. Michaela is five-feet tall and 115 pounds and was wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants. She might be with Shonaria Richardson, 14, and/or Anatasia Richardson, 16, both of whom also were in black shirt and pants.
Anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts should contact the Miami police at 305-603-6388 or 305-603-6300.
