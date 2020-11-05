Miami Herald Logo
A 12-year-old girl is missing. Miami police want the public’s help in finding her

Michaela Britton
Michaela Britton

Michaela Britton is 12 years old and was last seen at Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, a facility for “kids in crisis,” Wednesday night at 10:57.

Miami police want the public’s assistance in finding her.

Miami Bridge is at 2810 NW South River Dr. Michaela is five-feet tall and 115 pounds and was wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants. She might be with Shonaria Richardson, 14, and/or Anatasia Richardson, 16, both of whom also were in black shirt and pants.

Anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts should contact the Miami police at 305-603-6388 or 305-603-6300.

