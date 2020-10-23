Miami shooting kills one and wounds three others, including child, police say

One person was killed and three others, including a child, were injured in a shooting in a Miami neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 50th Street late Thursday, shortly before midnight, according to Miami police. Video taken by CBS4 early Friday showed a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, with evidence markers on the ground.

The child was grazed by a bullet and two adults were struck but are in stable condition, said Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat. Miami Fire Rescue took all three to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

A fourth person was shot dead, Fallat said.

Police said they are working to determine what happened. They said they don’t have information on suspects. Officers have not disclosed the name or age of the victims.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated.